Interstate fire north of Pueblo contained

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire burning along I-25 north of Pueblo is now contained.

Fire crews responded to exit 114 (Young Hollow) around 11 a.m. for a reported car fire. Firefighters found grass burning in the area near a parked car, but no sign of any sort of vehicle fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading and had it contained before 11:30 a.m.

I-25 NB: Fire department activity between Exit 114 - Young Hollow and Pinon Rest Area. Fire on shoulder, use cuation. Watch for emergency vehicles. https://t.co/OPUPGZhAWQ — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 2, 2021

