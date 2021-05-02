Advertisement

Deadly crash closes Hwy 50 east of Pueblo Saturday night

By Ashley Franco
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash at Highway 50 and Marie Avenue just east of Pueblo.

CSP tells 11 News a motorcycle with two people crashed into a sedan. Troopers say a woman on the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene. They report the man on the motorcycle was taken to Parkview Medical Center.

It’s not clear how the crash happened. The area is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

