Customers at Springs bar pin down armed suspect until police arrive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Customers held down a knife-wielding suspect until police officers arrived at the bar overnight.

Police say the suspect injured two people during some sort of disturbance at the Peak Tavern, located in the 2000 block of East Platte Avenue. When officers pulled up to the scene just after midnight, several patron were holding the suspect.

“He was subsequently taken into custody,” a police lieutenant said.

The suspect was identified as Cade Kelly.

The two victims suffered serious injuries but are expected to recover. Police have not said what led up to the altercation.

