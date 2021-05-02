Colorado College volleyball caps perfect season with SCAC Championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It took a mid-match comeback, but Colorado College volleyball wrapped up a perfect season Saturday with a flawless finish.

The Colorado College Tigers defeated Trinity in the SCAC Championship match 22-25, 25-21, 30-28, 25-19, completing their season with a 17-0 record and solidifying their No. 1 overall ranking in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Division III poll. The Tigers win their third Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference championship in the last four seasons.

The Tigers lost the opening set at Reid Arena 22-25 thanks in part to six service errors. They rallied to win the following three straight with the help of senior Isabelle Aragon-Menzel, who recorded 53 assists and 14 digs on the day. Aragon-Menzel was named championship MVP.

