2 Canon City police officers involved in shooting

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Canon City police officers were involved in a shooting Saturday night.

The Canon City Police Department has not released any information about the incident other than the time and location. It was occurred just after 10 p.m. along Highway 50 between Raynolds Avenue and Dozier Avenue.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. It is standard procedure in Colorado for an outside agency to investigate a law enforcement shooting.

