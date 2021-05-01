Woman in hospital after alleged DUI crash Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries following an alleged DUI crash in Pueblo Saturday morning. Pueblo police responded to the area near Troy Avenue and East 11th Street for a single-car crash.

Officers say a car went off the road and destroyed parts of two fences before hitting two power poles. One of the poles was reportedly broken completly off just above the ground and the other was cracked higher up.

The woman driver was trapped since the driver’s door was crushed and firefighters had to help get her out. She was reportedly taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in this crash.

other was cracked higher up. The female driver was trapped by the crushed driver’s door & firefighters had to extricate her from the car. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Alcohol & excessive speed are suspected to have been factors in the crash. pic.twitter.com/RrWPd60Um9 — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) May 1, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.