Advertisement

Colorado Springs Walk to Defeat ALS kicks off Saturday morning

Dozens of people came out Saturday morning to participate in the Colorado Springs Walk to...
Dozens of people came out Saturday morning to participate in the Colorado Springs Walk to Defeat ALS. This event was hosted by the ALS Association.
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dozens of people came out Saturday morning to participate in the Colorado Springs Walk to Defeat ALS. This event was hosted by the ALS Association.

Nicole Herbert, from the ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter, says this is their third event and this year they wanted to do something a little different.

Last year the event was completly virtual, but this year the event is a happening in a “walk your way” format. Meaning you can participate in the walk wherever you call home, while attending part of the event virtually on Saturday morning!

Herbert says this event is a way for people to connect and for people to be there for those in the community with ALS.

“The fight against ALS is everybody’s fight. It is a rare disease, but there are a lot of people in the community that have this disease. We encourage everybody to join in on the fight, whether you know, someone with ALS or you don’t we want to end this illness,” said Herbert.

Participants can also take part in a drive-thru portion of the walk by driving through the ALS arch at the ‘Numotion’ parking lot (4260 Buckingham Drive, Colorado Springs, 80907) and grabbing lunch from one of the food trucks.

The event goes from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. A portion of the proceeds from each purchase will reportedly be donated to the ALS foundation.

To read more about the national Walk to end ALS campaign, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 News viewer captured video of a dog appearing to struggle in an open trailer down I-25...
VIDEO: Investigation underway after dog was seen struggling in the back of a trailer on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Gannon Stauch's Father Speaks out after divorce
Father of Gannon Stauch speaks out after divorce proceedings finalized Friday morning
Stock photo of police lights.
Woman shoots man in the head to defend herself according to Colorado Springs Police
Mac and Kyrie. Kryie tragically passed away following a motorcycle crash in April of 2021 as...
Mother of 4 dies in motorcycle crash near Calhan as dad fights for his life; GoFundMe created to help the family
Pope Francis named Father James Golka, a priest of the Diocese of Grand Island, Nebraska, as...
Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Colorado Springs

Latest News

CPW wildlife officers and La Plata County Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene Saturday...
Durango woman reportedly killed during bear attack
Deputies investigate drive-by shooting at Colorado State Patrol station Friday night
Colorado State Fairgrounds community vaccine site in Pueblo
Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Colorado State Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday
Photo: KCNC
Elitch Gardens opens to the public May 1