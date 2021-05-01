Colorado Springs Walk to Defeat ALS kicks off Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dozens of people came out Saturday morning to participate in the Colorado Springs Walk to Defeat ALS. This event was hosted by the ALS Association.

Nicole Herbert, from the ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter, says this is their third event and this year they wanted to do something a little different.

Last year the event was completly virtual, but this year the event is a happening in a “walk your way” format. Meaning you can participate in the walk wherever you call home, while attending part of the event virtually on Saturday morning!

Herbert says this event is a way for people to connect and for people to be there for those in the community with ALS.

“The fight against ALS is everybody’s fight. It is a rare disease, but there are a lot of people in the community that have this disease. We encourage everybody to join in on the fight, whether you know, someone with ALS or you don’t we want to end this illness,” said Herbert.

Participants can also take part in a drive-thru portion of the walk by driving through the ALS arch at the ‘Numotion’ parking lot (4260 Buckingham Drive, Colorado Springs, 80907) and grabbing lunch from one of the food trucks.

The event goes from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. A portion of the proceeds from each purchase will reportedly be donated to the ALS foundation.

To read more about the national Walk to end ALS campaign, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.