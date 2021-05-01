Traffic fail, Army personnel carrier falls off semi and lands upside down on a Colorado highway

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armored military carrier fell off a truck and landed upside down along a busy highway in Colorado this week.

The crash happened Thursday evening on C-470 near I-25. According to Colorado State Patrol, the City of Lone Tree and the Colorado Department of Transportation had to help get the vehicle upright and out of the way of traffic.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the Thursday night commute ended up being a lot longer for a lot of folks because of the mishap.

CRASH Update



The military personnel carrier is upright and recovery continues.



Traffic continues to be bogged down by this incident.



Give @ColoradoDOT , @CSP_CastleRock , & @CityofLoneTree time to safely remove this vehicle. pic.twitter.com/7CLJBiLGt4 — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) April 30, 2021

