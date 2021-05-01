Advertisement

Traffic fail, Army personnel carrier falls off semi and lands upside down on a Colorado highway

A military vehicle fell off a truck and landed upside down on a Colorado highway.
A military vehicle fell off a truck and landed upside down on a Colorado highway.(Colorado State Patrol - Castle Rock)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:29 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armored military carrier fell off a truck and landed upside down along a busy highway in Colorado this week.

The crash happened Thursday evening on C-470 near I-25. According to Colorado State Patrol, the City of Lone Tree and the Colorado Department of Transportation had to help get the vehicle upright and out of the way of traffic.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the Thursday night commute ended up being a lot longer for a lot of folks because of the mishap.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 News viewer captured video of a dog appearing to struggle in an open trailer down I-25...
VIDEO: Investigation underway after dog was seen struggling in the back of a trailer on I-25 in Colorado Springs
A rockslide forced the closure of a road through Boulder Canyon on 4/27/21.
Boulders block road in Boulder Canyon near Boulder according to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office
D-11 Logo
Multiple Colorado Springs high schools move to remote learning as a precaution with COVID-19 cases increasing
Springs police officers at the scene of a shooting on Santa Fe Street near Fountain and...
Colorado Springs man shot multiple times; suspected shooter arrested Friday
Gannon Stauch's Father Speaks out after divorce
Father of Gannon Stauch speaks out after divorce proceedings finalized Friday morning

Latest News

An 11 News viewer captured video of a dog appearing to struggle in an open trailer down I-25...
VIDEO: Investigation underway after dog was seen struggling in the back of a trailer on I-25 in Colorado Springs
4/28/21
VIDEO 2: Dog appears to struggle in a trailer on I-25
Springs police officers at the scene of a shooting on Santa Fe Street near Fountain and...
Colorado Springs man shot multiple times; suspected shooter arrested Friday
4/30/21
11 Sports Online: Breaking down the Broncos 1st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft