Traffic fail, Army personnel carrier falls off semi and lands upside down on a Colorado highway
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:29 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armored military carrier fell off a truck and landed upside down along a busy highway in Colorado this week.
The crash happened Thursday evening on C-470 near I-25. According to Colorado State Patrol, the City of Lone Tree and the Colorado Department of Transportation had to help get the vehicle upright and out of the way of traffic.
No injuries were reported in the incident, but the Thursday night commute ended up being a lot longer for a lot of folks because of the mishap.
