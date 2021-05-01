Advertisement

Single game tickets now available for Switchbacks FC home games

Home opener May 21 at Weidner Field
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC reveals its new away jersey for the 2021 USL Championship season
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC reveals its new away jersey for the 2021 USL Championship season
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:47 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fans can now reserve their spot to get into the new Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs.

Single game tickets are now on sale for Switchbacks FC home games, and can be found through the team’s website. Tickets start at $18 and club seats are as much as $200 per person. The Switchbacks are currently allowing 50% capacity at games this season, roughly 4,000 fans.

The Switchbacks first home game of the season is May 21 against New Mexico United. Their season opener is on the road May 1 at San Antonio FC.

