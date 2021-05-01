Advertisement

Man taken into custody following a ‘bar disturbance with a knife’ Saturday morning

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in custody after an alleged “bar disturbance with a knife” early Saturday morning. Colorado Springs Police say this happened near East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard.

When officers arrived in the area they found two adults with injuries, but both individuals are expected to be ok.

Police say the suspect, Cade Kelly, was being held back by patrons when police arrived and they were able to take him into custody.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

