Advertisement

‘He basically saved me:’ Dog stabbed while protecting owner from attack

By KSNV Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - A dog is fighting for its life after being stabbed while trying to protect its owner.

“It means everything. That’s my son,” Joseph Warlick said about his 6-year-old Belgian Malinois Alexander.

According to police, Warlick and another man got into a confrontation at a home on Thursday. The other man hit Warlick in the face with a knife before Alexander got involved.

“The guy that attacked me, the dog came to him after, and he pushed him off,” Warlick said. “And the guy chased him, stabbed him and took off.”

Alexander was taken to the Animal Foundation before being moved to Lone Mountain Animal Hospital for surgery. He had his spleen and part of his intestines removed, according to Dr. Jo Jarred with the Animal Foundation

“Right now, his prognosis is grave,” Dr. Taylor Parker said. She took over Alexander’s care when he was moved to Lone Mountain Animal Hospital.

“He’s still very lethargic,” Parker said. “He did get up a few times to use the bathroom but that’s really about it.”

With his medical bills mounting, Alexander’s case is now featured on the Animal Foundation’s Urgent Need webpage.

The nonprofit organization is working to raise money for his aftercare, so Alexander has the best shot at survival.

“He basically saved me,” Warlick said.

No one is in custody at this time, but police say they know who they are looking for.

Once that person is found, they will face a battery with substantial bodily harm charge for Warlick’s injury, as well as felony animal cruelty charge.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 News viewer captured video of a dog appearing to struggle in an open trailer down I-25...
VIDEO: Investigation underway after dog was seen struggling in the back of a trailer on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Gannon Stauch's Father Speaks out after divorce
Father of Gannon Stauch speaks out after divorce proceedings finalized Friday morning
Stock photo of police lights.
Woman shoots man in the head to defend herself according to Colorado Springs Police
Mac and Kyrie. Kryie tragically passed away following a motorcycle crash in April of 2021 as...
Mother of 4 dies in motorcycle crash near Calhan as dad fights for his life; GoFundMe created to help the family
Pope Francis named Father James Golka, a priest of the Diocese of Grand Island, Nebraska, as...
Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Colorado Springs

Latest News

Dozens of people came out Saturday morning to participate in the Colorado Springs Walk to...
Colorado Springs Walk to Defeat ALS kicks off Saturday morning
In this Sept. 11, 2011 file photo, a U.S. Army soldier walks past an American Flag hanging in...
Formal start of final phase of Afghan pullout by US, NATO
CPW wildlife officers and La Plata County Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene Saturday...
Durango woman reportedly killed during bear attack
A dog is fighting for its life after being stabbed while trying to protect its owner. (Source:...
‘He basically saved me:’ Dog stabbed while protecting owner from attack