Advertisement

Elitch Gardens opens to the public May 1

Photo: KCNC
Photo: KCNC(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Elitch Gardens is now open to the public for the first time in about a year!

The amusement park says they will be operating at a limited capacity, only allowing 43% of guests inside at one time. While you are at the park you might notice some health and safety precautions in place to help keep team members and guests safe:

  • Guests and team members are required to wear a face-covering while in the park. The only exceptions will be children under the age of two.
  • Common areas including rides, counters and other frequently touched surfaces will be routinely cleaned and disinfected.
  • Free hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the park and signs displayed to encourage all employees and guests to wash their hands often and cover their coughs and sneezes.
  • Guests will be required to use hand sanitizer before boarding rides/attractions.
  • Guests will see visbile signs and markers to ensure they are social distancing while in line at the park entrance, attractions, restrooms, food service locations and more.

For more information on tickets, click here and click here for hours. Reservations are no longer required, but guests are encouraged to check capacity of the park before arriving.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 News viewer captured video of a dog appearing to struggle in an open trailer down I-25...
VIDEO: Investigation underway after dog was seen struggling in the back of a trailer on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Gannon Stauch's Father Speaks out after divorce
Father of Gannon Stauch speaks out after divorce proceedings finalized Friday morning
Stock photo of police lights.
Woman shoots man in the head to defend herself according to Colorado Springs Police
Mac and Kyrie. Kryie tragically passed away following a motorcycle crash in April of 2021 as...
Mother of 4 dies in motorcycle crash near Calhan as dad fights for his life; GoFundMe created to help the family
Pope Francis named Father James Golka, a priest of the Diocese of Grand Island, Nebraska, as...
Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Colorado Springs

Latest News

Deputies investigate drive-by shooting at Colorado State Patrol station Friday night
Colorado State Fairgrounds community vaccine site in Pueblo
Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Colorado State Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday
Colorado casinos able to set betting limits for themselves
A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries following an alleged DUI crash in Pueblo...
Woman in hospital after alleged DUI crash Saturday