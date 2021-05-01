Elitch Gardens opens to the public May 1

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Elitch Gardens is now open to the public for the first time in about a year!

We officially open today for the 2021 season & we seriously can't wait to welcome you back. 🎡 A few things will look a little different and we appreciate your continued patience and support as we make necessary adjustments to our operation. Park opens at 10:30am. #ElitchGardens pic.twitter.com/X4xA6Pk4oy — Elitch Gardens (@ElitchGardens) May 1, 2021

The amusement park says they will be operating at a limited capacity, only allowing 43% of guests inside at one time. While you are at the park you might notice some health and safety precautions in place to help keep team members and guests safe:

Guests and team members are required to wear a face-covering while in the park. The only exceptions will be children under the age of two.

Common areas including rides, counters and other frequently touched surfaces will be routinely cleaned and disinfected.

Free hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the park and signs displayed to encourage all employees and guests to wash their hands often and cover their coughs and sneezes.

Guests will be required to use hand sanitizer before boarding rides/attractions.

Guests will see visbile signs and markers to ensure they are social distancing while in line at the park entrance, attractions, restrooms, food service locations and more.

For more information on tickets, click here and click here for hours. Reservations are no longer required, but guests are encouraged to check capacity of the park before arriving.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.