Advertisement

Durango woman reportedly killed during bear attack

CPW wildlife officers and La Plata County Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene Saturday...
CPW wildlife officers and La Plata County Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene Saturday morning.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIMBLE, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a 39-year-old woman was found dead Friday night after what officials believe was a bear attack. It reportedly happened off U.S. Highway 550 near Trimble, north of Durango.

There have reportedly been three known fatal bear attacks prior to this incident in Colorado.

CPW says the woman reportedly went walking with her two dogs, according to information provided to the La Plata County Sheriff’s office by the womans boyfriend. She reportedly last talked to him late Friday morning.

The boyfriend, whose name has not been released, reportedly told deputies he returned home and found the two dogs outside of their home, but there was no sign of the woman. He allegedly started searching the area and found her at around 9:30 p.m. and called 911.

CPW wildlife officers also responded and saw bear scat and hair at the scene. A dog team from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services was called in to search the area. The K9 team was able to find a female black bear and two yearlings nearby.

The bears were reportedly euthanized and are being taken to CPW’s Wildlife Health Lab in Fort Collins. DNA evidence from the bears and the scene will be sent to Laramie for testing at the Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Forensic & Fish Health Laboratory.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating her death and are asking people to avoid the area.

The name of the woman and the official cause of death has not yet been released. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

For more information and tips on hiking and camping in bear country, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 News viewer captured video of a dog appearing to struggle in an open trailer down I-25...
VIDEO: Investigation underway after dog was seen struggling in the back of a trailer on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Gannon Stauch's Father Speaks out after divorce
Father of Gannon Stauch speaks out after divorce proceedings finalized Friday morning
Stock photo of police lights.
Woman shoots man in the head to defend herself according to Colorado Springs Police
Mac and Kyrie. Kryie tragically passed away following a motorcycle crash in April of 2021 as...
Mother of 4 dies in motorcycle crash near Calhan as dad fights for his life; GoFundMe created to help the family
Pope Francis named Father James Golka, a priest of the Diocese of Grand Island, Nebraska, as...
Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Colorado Springs

Latest News

Dozens of people came out Saturday morning to participate in the Colorado Springs Walk to...
Colorado Springs Walk to Defeat ALS kicks off Saturday morning
Deputies investigate drive-by shooting at Colorado State Patrol station Friday night
Colorado State Fairgrounds community vaccine site in Pueblo
Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Colorado State Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday
Photo: KCNC
Elitch Gardens opens to the public May 1