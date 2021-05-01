Durango woman reportedly killed during bear attack

TRIMBLE, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a 39-year-old woman was found dead Friday night after what officials believe was a bear attack. It reportedly happened off U.S. Highway 550 near Trimble, north of Durango.

There have reportedly been three known fatal bear attacks prior to this incident in Colorado.

CPW says the woman reportedly went walking with her two dogs, according to information provided to the La Plata County Sheriff’s office by the womans boyfriend. She reportedly last talked to him late Friday morning.

The boyfriend, whose name has not been released, reportedly told deputies he returned home and found the two dogs outside of their home, but there was no sign of the woman. He allegedly started searching the area and found her at around 9:30 p.m. and called 911.

CPW wildlife officers also responded and saw bear scat and hair at the scene. A dog team from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services was called in to search the area. The K9 team was able to find a female black bear and two yearlings nearby.

The bears were reportedly euthanized and are being taken to CPW’s Wildlife Health Lab in Fort Collins. DNA evidence from the bears and the scene will be sent to Laramie for testing at the Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Forensic & Fish Health Laboratory.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating her death and are asking people to avoid the area.

The name of the woman and the official cause of death has not yet been released. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

For more information and tips on hiking and camping in bear country, click here.

