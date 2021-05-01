Deputies investigate drive-by shooting at Colorado State Patrol station Friday night

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a drive-by shooting at a Colorado State Patrol station. This reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on US 85 just south of Interstate 76 in Commerce City.

Multiple .22 caliber shell casings were recovered from the scene. If anyone has any information please call 911 or 303-288-1535 pic.twitter.com/ciXRgVWRA9 — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) May 1, 2021

Deputies say no one was injured but did find multiple .22 caliber shell casings were recovered from the scene.

US 85 NB: Police activity at I-76. Commerce City Hwy 85 North Bound closed at E. 77th Ave for police activity, alternate route advised. https://t.co/L0yEC45NTX — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 1, 2021

Troopers believe the shots came from a black sedan. If you have any information related to this incident, call 303-288-1535 right away.

