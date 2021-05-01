Advertisement

Deputies investigate drive-by shooting at Colorado State Patrol station Friday night

(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a drive-by shooting at a Colorado State Patrol station. This reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on US 85 just south of Interstate 76 in Commerce City.

Deputies say no one was injured but did find multiple .22 caliber shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Troopers believe the shots came from a black sedan. If you have any information related to this incident, call 303-288-1535 right away.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

