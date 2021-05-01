Advertisement

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Colorado State Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday

Colorado State Fairgrounds community vaccine site in Pueblo
Colorado State Fairgrounds community vaccine site in Pueblo(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:48 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The state says more than two thousand vaccines appointments are available at the Colorado State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday!

The vaccine clinic is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Those getting vaccinated can either walk-up or schedule an appointment by clicking here.

Appointments for the vaccine clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs are all filled until May 3.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

