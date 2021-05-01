Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Colorado State Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:48 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The state says more than two thousand vaccines appointments are available at the Colorado State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday!
The vaccine clinic is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Those getting vaccinated can either walk-up or schedule an appointment by clicking here.
Appointments for the vaccine clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs are all filled until May 3.
