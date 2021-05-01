Colorado casinos able to set betting limits for themselves

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Casinos in Colorado can now set there own betting limits instead of going by state law.

Our news partners at The Gazette report three mountain towns will have no-limit betting. Most casinos are reportedly believed to adopt limits between $500 and $1,000 per wager but could allow higher amounts for their best customers.

This betting limit is all part of amendment 77, which was approved by Colorado voters in November, voters in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek and the city councils in all three towns. This goes into effect on May 1.

