All lanes of I-25 NB near Briargate blocked Saturday night due to crash

(KKTV)
By Ashley Franco
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says they got a call around 3:30 pm on Saturday evening about a three-car crash. The crash has all three lanes of the interstate blocked between the Briargate and Interquest.

CSP reports the crash started in the southbound lanes and move into northbound lanes.

Troopers on scene say there is a truck that was overturned from the accident with three people inside.

There is no word on injuries. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

