Woman shoots man in the head to defend herself according to Colorado Springs Police

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police were called to a shooting early Friday morning.

It was about 2 in the morning when a man called 911 claiming he was shot in the head. This happened in the 5000 block of Ridenour Dr. just northwest of the Colorado Springs Airport on the southeast side of the city.

According to police, the investigation revealed the man had strangled the woman and threatened to kill her. The woman was able to get a gun and shot the man one time, “fearing for her life,” according to police.

The suspect, Morgan Chess, survived the shooting and was taken into custody. The woman was released after she was questioned by detectives. The woman and man knew each other, 11 News is choosing not to share the relationship between the two to help keep the victim’s identity from the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

With cases similar to this, 11 News likes to remind the public that TESSA of Colorado Springs helps support victims of domestic violence. If you need help, you can call a 24-hour safe line at 719-633-3819.

