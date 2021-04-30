Loveland Police announce resignation of three officers after arrest of woman with dementia

LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - According to our news partners at CBS Denver, three Loveland police officers no longer have a job. The announcement was made during a press conference Friday Morning.

This move comes after a rough arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

Loveland Police announce resignation of three officers.



This comes after an officer allegedly broke the arm of a 73yo woman with dementia...and then joked about it as she sat in a cell without medical attention.@CBSDenver https://t.co/gtxNIp0Vnh pic.twitter.com/tNY8YN6pyq — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) April 30, 2021

The names of the three officers was unknown at the time this article was written. Click here to read more about the incident.

You can watch the full press conference below:

Loveland Police Press Conference Press Conference: Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer provides an update. Posted by Loveland Police Department on Friday, April 30, 2021

This is a breaking news story, we will update this article as more information becomes available.

