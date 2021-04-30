Advertisement

Loveland Police announce resignation of three officers after arrest of woman with dementia

The lawsuit claims the woman suffered a dislocated shoulder in the arrest and that the incident...
The lawsuit claims the woman suffered a dislocated shoulder in the arrest and that the incident violated her constitutional protections against excessive force and to have due process.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - According to our news partners at CBS Denver, three Loveland police officers no longer have a job. The announcement was made during a press conference Friday Morning.

This move comes after a rough arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

The names of the three officers was unknown at the time this article was written. Click here to read more about the incident.

You can watch the full press conference below:

Loveland Police Press Conference

Press Conference: Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer provides an update.

Posted by Loveland Police Department on Friday, April 30, 2021

This is a breaking news story, we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 News viewer captured video of a dog appearing to struggle in an open trailer down I-25...
VIDEO: Investigation underway after dog was seen struggling in the back of a trailer on I-25 in Colorado Springs
A rockslide forced the closure of a road through Boulder Canyon on 4/27/21.
Boulders block road in Boulder Canyon near Boulder according to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office
Springs police officers at the scene of a shooting on Santa Fe Street near Fountain and...
Springs man shot multiple times; shooter still at large
D-11 Logo
Multiple Colorado Springs high schools move to remote learning as a precaution with COVID-19 cases increasing
Suspect Wayne Lambert, 32.
Fountain man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met through social media

Latest News

Colorado Springs Fire responds to possible hazmat incident Friday morning.
Colorado Springs Fire responds to possible hazmat incident Friday morning
Fountain Police department is welcoming a new therapy dog named Hulk, a two-year-old Old...
Fountain police department gets new therapy dog
Downtown Colorado Springs
Local partnership launches effort to fill jobs in downtown Colorado Springs businesses
The Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon.
Hanging Lake trail will reopen May 1