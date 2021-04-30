Suspect cited for hitting police cruiser Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is cited after Colorado Springs Police say they damaged a police cruiser. Police recieved reports of people riding dirt bikes and ATV’s at high speeds through Memorial Park Thursday night.

When officers arrived in the area they found a suspect on a dirt bike and another on an ATV near prospect Lake Drive and East Rio Grande Street.

One of the officers was reportedly walking in the area trying to contact the suspects when the driver of the dirt bike turned around, accelerated, and attempted to pass the officer on the left on the narrow side street. The dirt bike reportedly hit a police cruiser, causing minor damage to the front door.

The rider of the dirt bike was not injured, but was cited for the incident. Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating.

