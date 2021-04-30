Reward offered in the arson of a Colorado church

FRUITA, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered after a Colorado church appears to have been targeted by an arsonist.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with the FBI and Fruita Police Department have offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for setting fire to the church.

11 News partner KKCO has been following the case since the church was engulfed in flames early Monday morning. It happened at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fruita. The investigation is being handled by the Fruita Police Department, the Lower Valley Fire District, FBI, and ATF.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF Hotline 1-888-ATF-FIRE / 1-888-283-3473, the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the Fruita Police Department at 970-242-6707, or Crime Stoppers of Mesa County at 970-241-STOP (970-241-7867).

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

