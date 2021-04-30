Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Pope Francis named Father James Golka, a priest of the Diocese of Grand Island, Nebraska, as the third Bishop of Colorado Springs on Friday.

Bishop-elect Golka has served as Vicar General for the Diocese of Grand Island and as Rector of the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. He was reportedly ordained a priest for the Diocese of Grand Island on June 3, 1994, by Bishop Lawrence McNamara. Bishop-elect Golka is excited to be appointed to this new position.

“I am incredibly humbled and excited for the opportunity to join in the ministry and mission of the Catholic Church in the Diocese of Colorado Springs,” said Bishop-elect Golka. “I ask for your prayers; please be assured of mine.”

He will reportedly take the place of Bishop Sheridan, who submitted his resignation to the Pope after turning 75 on March 4, 2020 and knows the Bishop-elect will do a great job.

“Bishop-elect Golka has already shown himself to be not only a skilled administrator, but also a man of prayer,” said Bishop Sheridan. “I believe that he will serve the people of this diocese very well.”

Bishop-elect Golka will be introduced at 10 a.m. Friday during a press conference. His episcopal ordination is scheduled for late June.

