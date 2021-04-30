Police officer injured after DUI driver reportedly hits cruiser
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A police officer is in the hospital following an alleged DUI crash in Pueblo Friday morning. Pueblo police were in the area near West 4th Street and Court Street when a driver reportedly hit a police cruiser.
Officers say a pickup was driving North when it collided with the crusier which sustained heavy damage to the drivers side.
The officer involved was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok. The suspect was not injured but was taken into custody for DUI.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.