Police officer injured after DUI driver reportedly hits cruiser

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A police officer is in the hospital following an alleged DUI crash in Pueblo Friday morning. Pueblo police were in the area near West 4th Street and Court Street when a driver reportedly hit a police cruiser.

Officers say a pickup was driving North when it collided with the crusier which sustained heavy damage to the drivers side.

The officer involved was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok. The suspect was not injured but was taken into custody for DUI.

AMR with non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup’s driver was not injured but was arrested for DUI. pic.twitter.com/MkP2uOHh2k — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) April 30, 2021

