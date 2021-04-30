Advertisement

Multiple Colorado Springs high schools move to remote learning as a precaution with COVID-19 cases increasing

D-11 Logo
D-11 Logo(Colorado Springs School District 11)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three high schools in Colorado Springs are moving to remote learning as the school district sees an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Palmer, Doherty and Coronado High Schools will be fully remote as of Friday. Palmer plans to return to in-person learning on May 4 while both Doherty and Coronado expect to have students back in classroom on May 10. All three schools are part of District 11.

For more information on each high school, click the following links:

PALMER

DOHERTY

CORONADO

The prom for Palmer High School is being rescheduled to a date after graduation. Multiple events including band concerts and prom have been postponed until a later date. Many sports and activities at Coronado have been canceled or rescheduled. Prom for Coronado is scheduled for May 26.

According to a spokesperson with D-11, they are experiencing case numbers close to, and sometimes more than what they saw in the fall. Click here for the D-11 COVID-19 dashboard. In the month of April, each high school has seen more than a dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19.

