Local partnership launches effort to fill jobs in downtown Colorado Springs businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Downtown Colorado Springs businesses and the Downtown partnership have joined together to launch an online source for job opening at restaurants, retailers and other storefront businesses in the area.

The pandemic slowed or halted business for a majority of 2020 and now downtown restaurants and shops are seeing a strong uptick in business. Tourism this fall is expected to be prettty good, so more than 30 downtown businesses are looking to hire for a variety of postions.

Susan Edmondson, the President & CEO of Downtown Partnership is looking forward to this boom in business in the area..

“The labor market is tough, but there are real advantages to working for an independent business in Downtown Colorado Springs. Downtown is on track to double its number of hotel rooms to over 1,000 by early next year, and hundreds of new apartment units are recently opened or under construction. Downtown has the largest concentration of office workers in the city, and each week is seeing more workers return to their offices. The draw of the new U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum as well as the just-opened Weidner Field also provide an ever-growing base of shoppers and diners. “The density of business and people really makes Downtown an attractive place to work, especially for restaurant workers,” said Edmondson.

To veiw to current openings, click here. The site will reportedly be updated regularly.

