Hanging Lake trail will reopen May 1

The Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon.
The Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Hanging Lake trail in the Glenwood Canyon will reportedly open back up on May 1. The trail has been closed for several months because of the damage done by the Grizzly Creek Fire last year.

The fire reportedly burned more than 32,000 acres after it sparked in December 2020.

Our news partners at KKCO in Grand Junction spoke to David Boyd, the Public Affairs Officer for the Forest Service about the impacts the fire is still seeing in the area.

“From the Grizzly Creek Fire, we’re already seeing a lot of areas that are recovering naturally. We’re monitoring things really closely though. We’re monitoring water, we’re monitoring soil impacts, we’re monitoring how much vegetation is coming up. So if there’s specific areas that we need to address, we can do that,” said Boyd.

You will still need to make a reservation in advance to visit the popular attraction.

Read more about the reopening of Hanging Lake here.

