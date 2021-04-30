Fountain police department gets new therapy dog

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police department is welcoming a new therapy dog named Hulk, a two-year-old Old English Sheepdog. He was donated to the city from Bugaboo Old English Sheepdog Kennel, who was graciously donated by Under the Sun owner and breeders Heather, Colton, Douglas and Michaelanne Johnson.

Therapy dogs can reportedly be used to help police officers cope during tramatic events, but can also help the communtiy in times of crisis.

Around 250 law enforcement agencies across the country have started a therapy dog program to provide a positive, social opportunity for law enforcement and help in strengthening the relationship within the community.

Pictures of Hulk can be found at the top of this article.

