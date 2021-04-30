Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden scheduled to visit Fort Carson on Thursday

Jill Biden visits Virginia.
Jill Biden visits Virginia.(NBC12)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - The First Lady to the President of the United States is scheduled to visit the Mountain Post on Thursday.

Jill Biden is expected to visit Salt Lake City and Las Vegas on Wednesday before making an in-person appearance at Fort Carson on Thursday.

It isn’t clear what the purpose of this visit is just yet. As more details become available this article will be updated.

During the Month of the Military Child, we celebrate over two million military-connected children in the United States....

Posted by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Friday, April 30, 2021

