Advertisement

Father of Gannon Stauch speaks out after divorce proceedings finalized Friday morning

Gannon Stauch's Father Speaks out after divorce
Gannon Stauch's Father Speaks out after divorce
By Spencer Wilson
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Al Stauch, Gannon’s Stauch’s father, says finishing things up with his divorce with Letecia Stauch feels like “a weight finally lifted.”

The two started divorce proceedings in September after Letecia was arrested, charged with the murder of Al’s 11 year old son.

“He’ll always be the center of this,” Al explained outside the courtroom Friday. “..right there with his sister...they’ll never be separated in my mind.”

A judge ruled because Letecia refused to show up in person, and was unable to appear via WebEx, she was knowingly making the choice not to speak up during the property discussions.

He specifically mentioned that Letecia was competent to stand trial in the criminal case, and therefor is ok to go forward with her choice not to show up, even if she was acting “strangely” the last meeting, saying she was acting as if there were lots of people in the room with her when she was alone and pretending to grab at invisible butterflies.

“She’s done a lot of things that people might question and question her about none of this surprises me at this point,” Al offered.

Considering the cost of court fees, which his attorney says total more than $75,000 between all the families court appearances, Al is now asking for the support of the public paying off his debts, with more costs still to come.

“Throughout the whole process...the past year, almost a year and a half now, a big pillar of our resolve has been from the community,” Gannon’s father explained.

“As well as supporting what’s right in the justice that is coming.”

Al is working on a GoFundMe page, we will update that link here when we receive and verify a link.

Below are a thread of 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson’s tweets from inside the courtroom Friday:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 News viewer captured video of a dog appearing to struggle in an open trailer down I-25...
VIDEO: Investigation underway after dog was seen struggling in the back of a trailer on I-25 in Colorado Springs
A rockslide forced the closure of a road through Boulder Canyon on 4/27/21.
Boulders block road in Boulder Canyon near Boulder according to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office
D-11 Logo
Multiple Colorado Springs high schools move to remote learning as a precaution with COVID-19 cases increasing
Springs police officers at the scene of a shooting on Santa Fe Street near Fountain and...
Springs man shot multiple times; shooter still at large
Suspect Wayne Lambert, 32.
Fountain man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met through social media

Latest News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued an owl who was reportedly hit by a car Friday morning.
CPW rescues owl hit by a car Friday morning in Colorado Springs
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a case where a woman was found dead...
Deputies make arrest in El Paso County murder case
Warming up Saturday, unsettled Sunday
Nice weather will continue!
The lawsuit claims the woman suffered a dislocated shoulder in the arrest and that the incident...
Loveland Police announce resignation of three officers after arrest of woman with dementia