Father of Gannon Stauch speaks out after divorce proceedings finalized Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Al Stauch, Gannon’s Stauch’s father, says finishing things up with his divorce with Letecia Stauch feels like “a weight finally lifted.”

The two started divorce proceedings in September after Letecia was arrested, charged with the murder of Al’s 11 year old son.

“He’ll always be the center of this,” Al explained outside the courtroom Friday. “..right there with his sister...they’ll never be separated in my mind.”

A judge ruled because Letecia refused to show up in person, and was unable to appear via WebEx, she was knowingly making the choice not to speak up during the property discussions.

He specifically mentioned that Letecia was competent to stand trial in the criminal case, and therefor is ok to go forward with her choice not to show up, even if she was acting “strangely” the last meeting, saying she was acting as if there were lots of people in the room with her when she was alone and pretending to grab at invisible butterflies.

“She’s done a lot of things that people might question and question her about none of this surprises me at this point,” Al offered.

Considering the cost of court fees, which his attorney says total more than $75,000 between all the families court appearances, Al is now asking for the support of the public paying off his debts, with more costs still to come.

“Throughout the whole process...the past year, almost a year and a half now, a big pillar of our resolve has been from the community,” Gannon’s father explained.

“As well as supporting what’s right in the justice that is coming.”

Al is working on a GoFundMe page, we will update that link here when we receive and verify a link.

Below are a thread of 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson’s tweets from inside the courtroom Friday:

We’ve tried to stay clear of covering Al and #LeteciaStauch’s divorce considering it’s a domestic case, but this morning is different.



Al asked reporters be here, so I’m here.



He’s expecting today will be the last day for this. pic.twitter.com/xyP17ChzK5 — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) April 30, 2021

