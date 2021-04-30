Advertisement

Escaped murder suspect arrested after Atlanta news crew spots him

This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jsaan Carlos Strover....
This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jsaan Carlos Strover. Strover, an Arizona murder suspect, broke away from deputies at Atlanta’s airport and escaped into nearby woods Thursday, April 29, 2021, touching off a massive search for the fugitive. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)(Atlanta Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A local television news crew says it spotted an Arizona murder suspect and flagged police, resulting in the man being taken back into custody after a daylong search.

A reporter for WSB-TV says he and a photojournalist saw 20-year-old Jsaan Strover as they were driving down a road near the Atlanta airport late Thursday.

The reporter says they flagged down nearby police and filmed the suspect being recaptured. Strover was wanted for murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in Arizona.

He had gotten away from two Maricopa County deputies at the Atlanta airport while they were dropping off a rental car earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rockslide forced the closure of a road through Boulder Canyon on 4/27/21.
Boulders block road in Boulder Canyon near Boulder according to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office
An 11 News viewer captured video of a dog appearing to struggle in an open trailer down I-25...
VIDEO: Investigation underway after dog was seen struggling in the back of a trailer on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Springs police officers at the scene of a shooting on Santa Fe Street near Fountain and...
Springs man shot multiple times; shooter still at large
D-11 Logo
Multiple Colorado Springs high schools move to remote learning as a precaution with COVID-19 cases increasing
Suspect Wayne Lambert, 32.
Fountain man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met through social media

Latest News

A customer walks out of a Zara store, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. U.S. consumer...
Strong gains in consumer spending and incomes in March
A police officer is in the hospital following an alleged DUI crash in Pueblo Friday morning....
Police officer injured after DUI driver reportedly hits cruiser
One woman is facing DUI charges after hitting a parked car Thursday night. According to police,...
DUI suspect facing charges after hitting parked cars in Pueblo
Pope Francis named Father James Golka, a priest of the Diocese of Grand Island, Nebraska, as...
Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Colorado Springs
Under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Department of Justice is making...
Biden's DOJ flexes muscle with series of noteworthy moves