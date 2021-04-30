DUI suspect facing charges after hitting parked cars in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One woman is facing DUI charges after hitting a parked car Thursday night. According to police, the crash happened near East 7th Street and North Ogden Avenue in Pueblo.

When officers got to the area they found a car that went off the road, hit a parked SUV pushing it into another parked pickup.

The woman who was reportedly driving at the time of the crash tried to leave on foot but did not get very far. Officers say she appeared to be impaired by some sort of substance. She was reportedly taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

