Advertisement

DUI suspect facing charges after hitting parked cars in Pueblo

One woman is facing DUI charges after hitting a parked car Thursday night. According to police,...
One woman is facing DUI charges after hitting a parked car Thursday night. According to police, the crash happened near East 7th Street and North Ogden Avenue in Pueblo.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:26 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One woman is facing DUI charges after hitting a parked car Thursday night. According to police, the crash happened near East 7th Street and North Ogden Avenue in Pueblo.

When officers got to the area they found a car that went off the road, hit a parked SUV pushing it into another parked pickup.

The woman who was reportedly driving at the time of the crash tried to leave on foot but did not get very far. Officers say she appeared to be impaired by some sort of substance. She was reportedly taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rockslide forced the closure of a road through Boulder Canyon on 4/27/21.
Boulders block road in Boulder Canyon near Boulder according to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office
An 11 News viewer captured video of a dog appearing to struggle in an open trailer down I-25...
VIDEO: Investigation underway after dog was seen struggling in the back of a trailer on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Springs police officers at the scene of a shooting on Santa Fe Street near Fountain and...
Springs man shot multiple times; shooter still at large
D-11 Logo
Multiple Colorado Springs high schools move to remote learning as a precaution with COVID-19 cases increasing
Suspect Wayne Lambert, 32.
Fountain man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met through social media

Latest News

A police officer is in the hospital following an alleged DUI crash in Pueblo Friday morning....
Police officer injured after DUI driver reportedly hits cruiser
Pope Francis named Father James Golka, a priest of the Diocese of Grand Island, Nebraska, as...
Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Colorado Springs
Suspect cited for hitting police cruiser Thursday night
Even warmer tomorrow
Nice weather will continue!