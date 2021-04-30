Deputies make arrest in El Paso County murder case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a case where a woman was found dead in a field south of Fountain in March. The victim in the case was identified as 33-year-old as Alison Cantrell.

Deputies say the suspect, Joseph Hunnicutt, was arrested on Thursday in Grayson County, Texas. During the investigation, detectives were led to the area and were able to find the suspect and were able to take him into custody with the assistance of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunnicutt is currently being held at the Collin County Jail located in McKinney, Texas, on the charge of First Degree Murder.

The suspect is also reportedly known under two other aliases, Justin Bailey and Joseph Sullivan.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call our Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

