CPW rescues owl hit by a car Friday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued an owl who was reportedly hit by a car Friday morning. CPW says the Northern Saw-whet owl suffered wing damage and head trama from the incident.

This owl is off to rehab at the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo.

These owls are the size of a robin, live in forests, eat mice and nest in cavities.

