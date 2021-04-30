Colorado Springs joins ‘city nature challenge’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In an effort to help preserve our natural urban environment, the City of Colorado Springs’ parks, recreation and cultural services department has joined the multi-city, global event called the ‘city nature challenge’. Colorado Springs is one of 350 cities participating worldwide.

Starting Friday, April 30 until May 3, you can observe and submit pictures of wild plants, animals and fungi using the free app I-naturalist. scientists will be able to use the collected pools of data to understand and conserve urban wildlife.

