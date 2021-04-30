Colorado Springs Fire responds to possible hazmat incident Friday morning
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs fire is currently in the area of Sheldon Avenue and South 20th Street in Colorado Springs for a possible hazmat incident.
CSFD says two barrels were left in the street and one was leaking an unknown fluid. The hazmat crew is on scene testing the fluid to try and ID it.
Crews say there is no threat to the community or environment.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
