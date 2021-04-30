Colorado Springs Fire responds to possible hazmat incident Friday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs fire is currently in the area of Sheldon Avenue and South 20th Street in Colorado Springs for a possible hazmat incident.

CSFD says two barrels were left in the street and one was leaking an unknown fluid. The hazmat crew is on scene testing the fluid to try and ID it.

Crews say there is no threat to the community or environment.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of two barrels that were left in the street at Sheldon/20th. One barrel was leaking an unknown fluid. Hazmat crew on scene testing and attempting to ID the fluid. No threat to the community or environment #Hazmat14 pic.twitter.com/7h63MZMFyl — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 30, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

