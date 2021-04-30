Advertisement

Colorado Springs Fire responds to possible hazmat incident Friday morning

Colorado Springs Fire responds to possible hazmat incident Friday morning.
Colorado Springs Fire responds to possible hazmat incident Friday morning.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs fire is currently in the area of Sheldon Avenue and South 20th Street in Colorado Springs for a possible hazmat incident.

CSFD says two barrels were left in the street and one was leaking an unknown fluid. The hazmat crew is on scene testing the fluid to try and ID it.

Crews say there is no threat to the community or environment.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 News viewer captured video of a dog appearing to struggle in an open trailer down I-25...
VIDEO: Investigation underway after dog was seen struggling in the back of a trailer on I-25 in Colorado Springs
A rockslide forced the closure of a road through Boulder Canyon on 4/27/21.
Boulders block road in Boulder Canyon near Boulder according to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office
Springs police officers at the scene of a shooting on Santa Fe Street near Fountain and...
Springs man shot multiple times; shooter still at large
D-11 Logo
Multiple Colorado Springs high schools move to remote learning as a precaution with COVID-19 cases increasing
Suspect Wayne Lambert, 32.
Fountain man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met through social media

Latest News

The lawsuit claims the woman suffered a dislocated shoulder in the arrest and that the incident...
Loveland Police announce resignation of three officers after arrest of woman with dementia
Fountain Police department is welcoming a new therapy dog named Hulk, a two-year-old Old...
Fountain police department gets new therapy dog
Downtown Colorado Springs
Local partnership launches effort to fill jobs in downtown Colorado Springs businesses
The Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon.
Hanging Lake trail will reopen May 1