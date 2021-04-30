Colorado is one step closer to letting people order takeout booze from restaurants for 5 more years

DENVER (KKTV) - The pandemic has changed the way we handle day-to-day activities the past year, and it is likely going to have an impact for many years to come.

One such change is the ability for Coloradans, who are of age of course, to order to-go alcohol from restaurants and other businesses. An executive order signed by Gov. Jared Polis that allowed the option through July 1 of this year to help support local businesses that were crippled by COVID-19 restrictions. However, a bill that cleared the House would extend the option for a few more years. Click here for more on HB21-1027, Continue Alcohol Beverage Takeout And Delivery.

The bill now heads to the Senate after passing the House on Wednesday.

If the legislation passes, it would allow such alcohol sales to continue for another five years

