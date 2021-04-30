Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes two babies to the family

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has two new baby animals to take care of! Rogue, a ring-tailed lemur, gave birth on Monday, April 26, and Zena, a red river hog, welcomed her little piglet on Saturday, April 24. Both moms and babies seem to be bonding and doing well.

Pictures of both babies can be found at the top of this article.

Rogue, an 8-year-old Ring Tailed Lemur, and has a 4 day old baby. Keepers say the father, 3-year-old Hercules is curious about the baby, although fathers do not typicall play an active role in raising their young.

This is the first lemur born at CMZoo in 15 years, and the first baby of any kind born at Water’s Edge: Africa and has the entire staff at the zoo excited. “We knew Rogue was expecting, and we are excited to welcome our first Water’s Edge baby to the world,” said Philip Waugh, lead Water’s Edge: Africa keeper. “When we came to work Monday morning, we could see Rogue carrying this tiny little baby around so delicately and being really attentive. It’s been exciting watching the baby, but it’s been even more special watching Rogue embrace this role so naturally. It’s amazing how she just knows what to do.”

Zena, the 7-year-old red river hog, is doing great when it comes to caring for her 6-day-old baby. “Zena is an awesome mom” said Powell. “She’s really protective, which is great, and she lets her keepers look at the baby. She makes sure baby is following her wherever she goes, too. They’re really snuggly with each other, and Zena is certainly making sure that little piggy gets plenty to eat.”

Guests will not see the baby red river hog for a few weeks while Zena and the baby bond. Once the weather becomes a bit more predictable, the Zoo says they will start to venture out.

Both of these babies sex has not yet been identified and will likely not be for several months as keepers do not want to interfere with mother and baby.

