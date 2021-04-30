Advertisement

Broncos select CB Patrick Surtain II with the 9th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

FILE - Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) looks on against Notre Dame during the...
FILE - Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) looks on against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. Surtain is expected to be a first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - In the 2021 NFL Draft the Denver Broncos selected cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the 9th overall pick Thursday night.

Surtain was a 3-year starter for Alabama and the second cornerback off the board Thursday night, behind Jaycee Horn who was picked up by the Panthers.

Surtain only allowed four touchdown receptions in 41 career games, starting in 38 of those games. He’s also the son of former Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain Sr. The 6′2″ defensive back attended Alabama after completing his high school career in Plantation, Florida.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

