3 people suspected of conspiracy to commit murder tied to the deadly shooting of a man in a small Colorado town

SAN LUIS, Colo. (KKTV) - A murder case continues to unfold in a small Colorado town on the south side of the state.

On Friday, the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office announced an update on the death of Christopher Lopez. Lopez was found dead on Feb. 3 in San Luis following a shooting. The town is about 150 miles south of Colorado Springs.

As of Friday, three people were connected by authorities to the murder of Lopez. Josiah Medina and Tomas Espinoza were taken into custody and Marcelo Gamoa was already in the Costilla County Jail on unrelated charges. All three are suspected of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Bond for each suspect has been set at $100,000, cash only.

