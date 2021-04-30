Advertisement

3 people suspected of conspiracy to commit murder tied to the deadly shooting of a man in a small Colorado town

police lights
Police lights (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN LUIS, Colo. (KKTV) - A murder case continues to unfold in a small Colorado town on the south side of the state.

On Friday, the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office announced an update on the death of Christopher Lopez. Lopez was found dead on Feb. 3 in San Luis following a shooting. The town is about 150 miles south of Colorado Springs.

As of Friday, three people were connected by authorities to the murder of Lopez. Josiah Medina and Tomas Espinoza were taken into custody and Marcelo Gamoa was already in the Costilla County Jail on unrelated charges. All three are suspected of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Bond for each suspect has been set at $100,000, cash only.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 News viewer captured video of a dog appearing to struggle in an open trailer down I-25...
VIDEO: Investigation underway after dog was seen struggling in the back of a trailer on I-25 in Colorado Springs
A rockslide forced the closure of a road through Boulder Canyon on 4/27/21.
Boulders block road in Boulder Canyon near Boulder according to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office
D-11 Logo
Multiple Colorado Springs high schools move to remote learning as a precaution with COVID-19 cases increasing
Springs police officers at the scene of a shooting on Santa Fe Street near Fountain and...
Springs man shot multiple times; shooter still at large
Suspect Wayne Lambert, 32.
Fountain man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met through social media

Latest News

Warming up Saturday, unsettled Sunday
Hot May 1st...
Stock photo of police lights.
Woman shoots man in the head to defend herself according to Colorado Springs Police
Gannon Stauch's Father Speaks out after divorce
Father of Gannon Stauch speaks out after divorce proceedings finalized Friday morning
4/30/21
WATCH: Breaking down a court appearance by the father of Gannon Stauch