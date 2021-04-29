VIDEO: Investigation underway after dog was seen struggling in the back of a trailer on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver passing through Colorado Springs on I-25 could face animal cruelty charges after someone noticed a dog struggling in the back of an open trailer.

An 11 News viewer reached out with the video that can be viewed at the top of this article. It shows a dog that appears to be under stress as a large piece of trash or possibly a piece of equipment has it pinned in a small corner of the trailer. It isn’t clear if the driver in the video is aware of the situation he or she put the animal in. You can view the video at the top of this article. It was taken along I-25 Wednesday afternoon on the north side of the city. A second video taken farther down the highway shows the animal had escaped the corner and appeared to be climbing on top of the materials in the trailer in an attempt to jump out on the highway.

The viewer stated she reached out to Colorado State Patrol to report the incident and was told the information would be passed along. She then reached out to KKTV who helped get her in touch with Animal Law Enforcement at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

A spokesperson for HSPPR followed up on Thursday stating officers are actively investigating the situation. It is possible the driver of the vehicle could face animal cruelty charges in this case. The vehicle had out-of-state plates from Idaho.

The video also serves as a reminder to pet owners to be responsible and aware when transporting pets or livestock.

If you have information that could help in this case you’re asked to call Animal Law Enforcement at 719 473-1741.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.