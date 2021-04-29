Springs man shot multiple times; shooter still at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Armed suspects remain on the run after a man was shot several times southeast of downtown Colorado Springs.

Police were alerted to a possible shooting in the 900 block of Santa Fe Street just before 1:30 Thursday morning. Responding officers found the victim at the Payne Chapel Apartments, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

At this time, officers do not know how many people were involved and have not identified any suspects. Police say based on the information they do have, there does not appear to be any threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

