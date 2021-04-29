Advertisement

Fountain man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met through social media

Suspect Wayne Lambert, 32.
Suspect Wayne Lambert, 32.(Fountain Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly preying on a young teen.

The Fountain Police Department says suspect Wayne Lambert was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Detectives started an investigation into Lambert earlier this month after receiving a report that a 15-year-old had been sexually assaulted. Police say they the suspect met the child through a social media app.

Lambert is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond, according to jail records.

