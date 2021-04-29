Fountain man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met through social media

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly preying on a young teen.

The Fountain Police Department says suspect Wayne Lambert was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Detectives started an investigation into Lambert earlier this month after receiving a report that a 15-year-old had been sexually assaulted. Police say they the suspect met the child through a social media app.

Lambert is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond, according to jail records.

