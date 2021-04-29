Advertisement

Ex-high school coach awarded $2.5M in discrimination case

High School Basketball
High School Basketball(Kevin Batiste/WAFB- | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A jury has ruled that the Colorado High School Activities Association should pay a former assistant basketball coach $2.5 million in a race discrimination case.

A lawsuit filed in federal court says William ‘Trey’ Harris III, who was hired in 2016 as a coach at Sand Creek High School in Colorado Springs, was falsely blamed for a transfer violation and later fired as a “minority scapegoat.”

The Gazette reports Harris was fired after it came to light that a player who participated in a basketball camp Harris owns later transferred to Sand Creek. The lawsuit says Harris had nothing to do with the transfer. 

