Another Colorado resident is facing charges tied to the US Capitol riot

Capitol riot suspect Logan Grover.
Capitol riot suspect Logan Grover.(Department of Justice)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ERIE, Colo. (KKTV) - The list of Colorado residents accused of taking part in the US Capitol riot continues to grow.

The riot happened on Jan. 6 and now a man from Erie has been arrested on federal charges. Logan Grover was arrested on Wednesday. The documents tied to his case can be reviewed at the bottom of this article. Grover is facing four criminal counts that include knowingly entering a restricted building without authority, disorderly conduct, violent entry to Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

A criminal complaint shows a Facebook post, that appears to be from Grover, showcasing his plans to take part in the gathering. Two tipsters also provided information to the FBI on Grover. Photos from body camera footage also appear to show Grover in the Capitol during the riot, according to the complaint.

The Facebook post in the criminal complaint reads as follows:

“If you accept the reality that the election was stolen, than [then] you cannot accept Biden as the new president - & neither can I... which is why I flew to DC yesterday. I fought for this nation. Brothers & Sisters lost limbs and life for this nation. I won’t sit idle while the nation is stolen in some insane, slow motion, treasonous insurrection. I’m not sure what to do at a rally & protest, it’s my first of both... DC Democrats have activated national guard elements to reinforce local police against Trump supporters, who have done nothing - strange that DC didn’t do that during the months of rioting, looting, arson & murder... I can’t see another video of families & children being attacked & terrorized by Antifa & BLM thugs, knowing that I could do something to prevent it. I have no interest in violence. Sadly, I recognize that violence is highly likely. I’m not certain what’s going to happen tomorrow. I am certain I need to be here.”

