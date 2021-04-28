Advertisement

U.S. court says ‘ghost gun’ plans can be posted online

FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the...
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. A federal appeals court in San Francisco has ruled that plans for 3D-printed, self-assembled "ghost guns" can be posted online without U.S. State Department approval. The San Francisco Chronicle says the 2-1 decision was made Tuesday, April 27, 2021, by the 9th U.S. District Court of Appeals.(Haven Daley | AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal appeals court in San Francisco has ruled that plans for 3D-printed, self-assembled “ghost guns” can be posted online without U.S. State Department approval.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the 2-1 decision was made Tuesday by the 9th U.S. District Court of Appeals. The court overruled an injunction issued by a federal judge last year. Authorities have concerns about the increasing popularity of ghost guns, which generally lack serial numbers that can be used to trace them.

A ghost gun was used in last week’s shootings in San Diego that killed one person and wounded four.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday's Most Wanted for the week of April 26, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: April 26
Adre Baroz, nicknamed "Psycho," was the suspect in a nation-wide manhunt after the remains of...
Man known as ‘Psycho’ faces new charges in connection with the murder of a Colorado woman
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Stepmom in Gannon Stauch murder loses access to jail library, complicating her defense
Missing teen Hermione “Manny” Torres.
MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen in Colorado Springs
Police car with lights
Bomb fragments found after explosion in northeast Springs

Latest News

COVID-19 case rates vs. vaccination rates in Colorado (4/27/21)
3,147 COVID-19 vaccines administered out of nearly 15,000 available appointments at the Broadmoor World Arena last week
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in northern El Paso County.
Firefighters quickly contain house fire near Fox Run Regional Park in El Paso County
Largest firefighting plane may be sold for COVID-19 response
Photo courtesy 11 Breaking Weather Chaser Eric Kelly.
WATCH: Tornadoes touch down in eastern Colorado on Tuesday as other parts of the state get covered in hail