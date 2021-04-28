Advertisement

Suspect fleeing law enforcement captured trying to enter Fort Carson

Fort Carson gate guards deployed the Ground Retractable Automobile Barrier system to prevent an unauthorized vehicle from entering the installation.(Fort Carson Directorate of Emergency Services)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:13 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver recently fleeing from law enforcement didn’t know what hit him when he sped through Fort Carson’s gate.

Clocking 65 mph as he entered the Mountain Post, he probably expected to shake off troopers -- not get snagged in a barricade like a bug in a Venus flytrap.

According to a report by the Fort Carson Mountaineer, the ground retractable automobile barrier, or “GRAB,” is in place for that very reason: to stop unverified vehicles from entering the post. The paper says a soldier’s quick thinking allowed him to deploy the barrier just in time to catch the speeding car.

The suspect made one last-ditch effort to escape authorities by jumping out of his car and making a run for it. Military police and state troopers soon caught up with him.

It’s not clear why troopers were pursuing the suspect.

Read the full report by the Mountaineer by clicking here.

