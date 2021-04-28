Police kicked by man holding infant during arrest attempt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police officers were injured while trying to diffuse a disturbance involving a man with an infant.

The officers were called to an apartment complex near Dublin and Academy Tuesday evening on a reported domestic incident.

“During the investigation, officers established probable cause to arrest a male subject on scene. The suspect was non-compliant and argumentative with officer’s verbal attempts to de-escalate the situation,” a police lieutenant said.

Police say the man was holding a baby and refused to give the child to the officers.

The male suspect refused to comply with police and began kicking the officers as they tried to take a 2-month-old child from him.

“The suspect resisted efforts and began kicking at officers. The child was removed and the suspect continued kicking at officers,” the lieutenant said.

Officers had to use a Taser twice before they could finally get the suspect detained.

The suspect and officers involved in the incident all sustained minor injuries. There were no injuries to the child reported.

