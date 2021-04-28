More apartment complexes, hotel rooms, storefronts, sports arenas coming to downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More apartment complexes, hotel rooms, storefronts and sports arenas are coming to downtown Colorado Springs.

The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs found despite the pandemic, more businesses opened than closed last year. Downtown is also expecting about 30 storefronts to open just this year.

“If you would have asked me a year ago at this time when things were kind of at their darkest, I was very concerned and I don’t want to downplay that our small businesses are still hurting, we still need to really support local,” said Susan Edmondson of The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs.

About 3,000 apartment units will be added downtown, as there is more demand for multi-family properties.

Currently, two hotels are under construction downtown: Hyatt Place Hotel on Kiowa and Nevada, and Marriott at South Tejon and Costilla. When those are completed, downtown will double the amount of hotel rooms in just four years.

“You’ll start to see the skyline changing a little bit... These are all going into places that were just sort of surface parking lots or empty, abandoned areas so it’s really adding to the vibrancy by filling things up,” said Edmondson.

With the recent opening of Weidner Field, and the Ed Robson Arena opening in the fall, Edmondson said “we’re looking ahead to what I think will be a good and a busy summer season. The tourism projections are looking good.”

