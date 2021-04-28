Advertisement

Largest firefighting plane may be sold for COVID-19 response

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - As Western states prepare for this year’s wildfire season, the world’s largest firefighting plane has been grounded.

But the plane could be converted to help fight against another crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic. Alterna Capital Partners LLC has funded the plane’s operations since 2016 and decided to ground the SuperTanker on April 19. Roger Miller, managing director at the investment firm, says they have received several offers to buy it as a freight carrier aircraft because of the need for delivering personal protective equipment and vaccines.

The firm says it’s open to selling it to potential investors who want to continue the SuperTanker for wildfire response.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

