Advertisement

How your car’s color affects depreciation, resale value

Your car's color can have a significant effect on depreciation, according to a new analysis by...
Your car's color can have a significant effect on depreciation, according to a new analysis by the automotive research website iSeeCars.com.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – When getting a new car or a new-to-you car, keep color in mind.

Your car’s color can have a significant effect on depreciation, according to a new analysis by the automotive research website iSeeCars.com.

The highest depreciating color costs you more than twice as much in lost value compared to the lowest depreciating color.

iSeeCars.com compared prices of more than 6 million new and used cars over a three-year period to come up with its results.

Gold had the worst depreciation at 45.6%. The best was yellow at 20.4%.

Gold had the worst depreciation at 45.6%. The best was yellow at 20.4%.
Gold had the worst depreciation at 45.6%. The best was yellow at 20.4%.(Source: iSeeCars.com)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rockslide forced the closure of a road through Boulder Canyon on 4/27/21.
Boulders block road in Boulder Canyon near Boulder according to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 back open following a crash in Colorado Springs
Stock photo of police lights.
Explosives unit called to a Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday night
Adre Baroz, nicknamed "Psycho," was the suspect in a nation-wide manhunt after the remains of...
Man known as ‘Psycho’ faces new charges in connection with the murder of a Colorado woman
Missing teen Hermione “Manny” Torres.
MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen in Colorado Springs

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to the nation: We’re ‘turning peril into possibility’
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in northern El Paso County.
Firefighters quickly contain house fire near Fox Run Regional Park in El Paso County
From left, Don Was, Al Schmitt and Joe Walsh pose during a ceremony honoring Al Schmitt with a...
Al Schmitt, Grammy winning engineer and producer, dead at 91
This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County...
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
Body camera footage shows the officer grabbing Garner and forcibly pushing her to the ground...
3 more officers on leave over arrest of woman with dementia